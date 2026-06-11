Expect patchy rain today (Thursday, June 11) in Tavistock, with clouds lingering through the afternoon. Temperatures near 17°C and a mild breeze might bring occasional drizzle. Early hours remain about 7°C, so a slight chill lingers before midday. Overcast spells could persist but might ease later.
Tomorrow looks mostly overcast, though glimpses of sun could appear from time to time. Temperatures hover about 21°C, dropping to near 11°C overnight. Little rain is expected, making conditions comparatively calm. Winds remain light, ensuring minimal disruption throughout the day. Skies may stay grey, but any drizzle should be fleeting.
Saturday brings brighter skies, offering long spells of sunshine. Afternoon heat peaks near 22°C, while overnight lows settle about 9°C. Any morning haze is likely to clear quickly, leaving a cheerful outlook for most of the day. Rain is highly unlikely, so dry conditions should prevail. Light breezes may blow.
Sunday stays warm with bouts of sunshine dominating the forecast. Peak temperatures reach about 23°C, and early hours rest near 11°C. Cloud cover appears minimal, so brightness continues for much of the day. Showers are not anticipated, keeping the atmosphere comfortably dry from dawn to dusk. Winds stay fairly light.
Monday features a slight drop in temperature, with daytime highs hovering about 20°C. Nights settle near 12°C, and skies remain mostly clear. Rain chances look slim, though a brisk breeze may occasionally pick up. Sunshine should persist, allowing the week to begin on a bright note. Winds could intensify briefly.
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