Today, Sunday, June 7, brings a few spells of patchy rain. Cloud cover may linger at times, with temperatures about 16°C. The day starts near 9°C, so it may feel cool early on. Occasional wind gusts could appear, but nothing too disruptive.
Tomorrow features moderate rain and cooler starts near 6°C. Daytime highs are expected to climb about 15°C, though showers remain likely throughout. Occasional clouds could dominate, making for a damp outlook. Quick bursts of heavier rain might arise, but breaks in wet conditions may offer brief dry moments.
A mix of patchy rain and mild breezes arrives Tuesday, with morning lows near 6°C. Afternoon temperatures hover about 15°C, accompanied by occasional cloud cover. Intervals of lighter showers could appear, though some clearer spells might brighten the day. Wind speeds remain moderate, keeping it fairly breezy.
Sunshine may be limited Wednesday, but patchy rain is on the cards again. Early hours hover near 5°C, so a crisp start is likely. Daytime readings reach about 15°C, with a few pockets of drizzle possible. Occasional breaks in the clouds might help keep conditions from feeling too dull.
Those in Tavistock can expect a slightly milder Thursday, with minimums near 7°C and tops about 15°C. Patchy rain remains likely, though cloud cover might thin at times. Light breezes persist, and the general trend should continue as this weekend approaches. Occasional drizzle could keep things feeling fresh. Temperatures may stay at about 15°C through the closing days, offering fairly consistent but damp conditions.
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