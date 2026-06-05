Today, Friday, June 5 brings patchy rain, with bursts of drizzle in the afternoon. Gusts might pick up, but won’t be too strong. Temperatures near 14°C could feel cooler under cloudy skies. There’s a high chance of wet weather, so expect occasional showers later on. Winds remain moderate overall tonight.
Tomorrow sees moderate rainfall through much of the day. It might get heavier at times, so passing downpours could linger at intervals. Temperatures about 14°C stay on the cooler side, with a stiff breeze adding to the damp feel. Lighter spells appear occasionally, but the general outlook remains quite rainy.
This weekend sees patchy rain on Sunday, though temperatures near 17°C feel milder. Morning clouds could deliver light drizzle, but breaks may reveal occasional brighter spells. Some rain remains likely later, keeping conditions changeable. Breezes ease compared to Saturday, offering a gentler flow while wet weather lingers in short bursts.
Next week begins with patchy rain on Monday, featuring temperatures about 15°C and cooler starts near 7°C. Drizzle might persist now and then, though there’s room for occasional sunshine before dusk. Afternoon breezes stay moderate, making the air feel crisp. Overall, conditions remain unsettled, but heavier downpours look less frequent.
The following day brings more patchy rain on Tuesday, with temperatures near 16°C offering occasionally damp conditions. Early fog or mist could appear, but it should lift as the day progresses. Showers remain a possibility, though they seem lighter overall. Tavistock might see only rain spells, preserving moments of dryness.
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