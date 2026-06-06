Expect moderate rain today (Saturday, June 6) in Tavistock, with temperatures near 14°C at their peak and about 10°C overnight. Showers are likely throughout the afternoon, bringing wet conditions and occasional heavier bursts. Clouds will dominate the sky, so any hint of brightness will be brief.
Tomorrow looks cloudy with patchy rain lingering, and temperatures near 17°C. Early drizzle may clear by midday, though a few scattered showers could return later. Overnight lows will hover about 10°C. The day should still feel mild, especially if the lighter showers give way to occasional dry spells.
Expect moderate rain Monday, with temperatures near 15°C at the warmest point. Showers could grow more persistent through midday and might ease slightly late afternoon. The breeze may pick up, giving a fresher feel compared to the previous day. An overnight low near 8°C keeps the evening cool.
Breezy showers could linger Tuesday, with the chance of patchy rain about 15°C in the afternoon. Clouds may dominate early on, but some breaks in overcast skies might develop later. The day appears cooler overall, dipping near 7°C overnight, leaving conditions slightly chilly by evening.
Patchy rain is possible Wednesday, with peak temperatures about 16°C and a low near 6°C overnight. Light drizzle might persist during the morning, turning into cloudier intervals in the afternoon. Skies could brighten briefly but expect cooler air to linger, leaving conditions slightly humid. Occasional breezes may weave through. Sunshine could appear briefly. This pattern should continue through the rest of the week.
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