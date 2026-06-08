Today is Monday, June 8, in Tavistock, featuring moderate rain early on. Temperatures may reach near 15°C by afternoon, dipping to about 6°C later. Cloudy patches could break occasionally, offering brief dry spells. Rain showers are likely to persist throughout much of the day, maintaining a cool, damp feel overall.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain, with overcast skies keeping temperatures near 15°C and lows of about 6°C. Periods of lighter drizzle may appear, but drier intervals might develop in the afternoon. A gentle breeze could move lingering clouds, though some scattered raindrops may linger as part of the local forecast overall.
The next day continues with patchy rain and occasional mist, keeping temperatures near 15°C again, while nighttime drops to about 5°C. Sunny glimpses might appear between clouds, yet a few showers remain possible. Winds stay moderate, ensuring more clouds roll in throughout the afternoon at times without delivering heavier downpours.
Another day brings moderate rain and highs flirting with about 16°C, with minimums near 7°C overnight. Skies may turn gloomy, but bursts of lighter drizzle could alternate with heavier moments. Blustery gusts might accompany shifting clouds, though no intense storms are forecast. Conditions appear unsettled, maintaining a wet pattern overall.
Milder weather arrives on Friday, bringing cloudy spells that break into sunny periods. Temperatures hover near 21°C and drop to about 12°C overnight. Any drizzle risk is minimal, allowing more sun to peep through. Winds remain gentler than before, making for a pleasant close to the week without persistent showers.
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