This weekend features patchy rain interspersed with sunny intervals, supporting temperatures near 22°C. Foggy patches early on might reduce visibility, but sunshine should break through later in the afternoon. Possible drizzle may appear briefly, though a balance of clouds and sun is anticipated for an overall mild close to the week. Warmer breezes keep the atmosphere pleasant, with the weather staying consistent into the evening. Continuing through the rest of the week, conditions look relatively stable without major shifts in outlook.