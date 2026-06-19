Today, Friday, June 19, starts off with early fog, followed by patchy rain later. Light drizzle may appear, though heavier showers are unlikely. Skies remain mostly cloudy during the afternoon, offering mild weather. Temperatures near 20°C are anticipated, and gentle breezes keep conditions comfortable in Tavistock. Overall, expect calm skies.
Tomorrow features occasional mist early on, then brighter spells emerging. Only light rain is possible, and any wet moments fade quickly. Expect partly cloudy skies through the afternoon with temperatures about 21°C. Calm winds persist, offering a pleasant day for those seeking a mild forecast. Overall, conditions remain quite favourable.
This weekend brings abundant sunshine on Sunday, with clear skies dominating from morning until evening. Temperatures near 26°C create a warm atmosphere, and rainfall remains unlikely. Gentle breezes help maintain comfortable conditions throughout the day, and the bright weather is expected to stay. No showers predicted. Sunlight lingers well late.
Warmer spells are likely Monday with skies staying mostly clear. Temperatures about 29°C will dominate, ensuring a hot afternoon. Rain remains absent, and light breezes offer only minor relief. Sunny conditions stretch through the day, creating a bright outlook. Conditions should stay dry well into the evening. No rain expected.
A sunny day emerges Tuesday, bringing temperatures near 28°C. Scattered clouds remain minimal, and the likelihood of rain is negligible. Gentle winds contribute to comfortable conditions, although the warmth persists. This stable pattern prolongs bright skies, with dryness lingering through the evening. Expect occasional breezes to keep the air fresh.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.