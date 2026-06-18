The rest of the week looks similarly warm, with patchy rain possible and temperatures about 26°C. Clouds could build intermittently, but sunny breaks should surface. Seasonal conditions continue to dominate, suggesting a balanced blend of mild warmth and occasional showers, rounding off an overall comfortable forecast period. Light breezes might accompany these periods of sunshine, ensuring temperatures stay stable. Local rain showers could still pop up, but heavy downpours seem unlikely throughout the week. Occasional cloud cover mingles with bright sun intervals.