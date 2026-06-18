Today, Thursday, June 18, in Tavistock will feature fleeting fog early on, with light cloud cover breaking into a partly cloudy afternoon. Temperatures near 20°C keep the day mild, while there’s a small risk of rain later, though most areas remain relatively dry heading into the evening.
Tomorrow retains a predominantly overcast theme with temperatures about 21°C. Showers appear less likely, yet a brief drizzle could make an appearance. Mild breezes add to the cloudy vibe, though occasional brightness might peek through.
This weekend begins with patchy rain, setting the scene for a damp start and keeping temperatures near 21°C. Early fog patches might limit visibility, but as the day progresses, brighter spells are expected, offering glimpses of sunshine in between the clouds.
That day on Sunday should bring abundant sunshine, with a high near 26°C offering a welcome warmth. Clear skies prevail most of the time, and only a minimal chance of drizzle lingers. Conditions stay pleasantly dry, making it feel noticeably warmer than the preceding days.
The rest of the week looks similarly warm, with patchy rain possible and temperatures about 26°C. Clouds could build intermittently, but sunny breaks should surface. Seasonal conditions continue to dominate, suggesting a balanced blend of mild warmth and occasional showers, rounding off an overall comfortable forecast period. Light breezes might accompany these periods of sunshine, ensuring temperatures stay stable. Local rain showers could still pop up, but heavy downpours seem unlikely throughout the week. Occasional cloud cover mingles with bright sun intervals.
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