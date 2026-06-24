Hot sunshine settles in today, Wednesday, June 24, delivering daytime highs about 32°C in Tavistock. Strong rays fill the sky with virtually no rain expected. Gentle winds keep the air comfortable, and late evening remains warm with readings near 17°C. Clear views of stars are likely under minimal cloud cover.
Extended sunshine dominates tomorrow, bringing maximum temperatures close to 30°C and little sign of afternoon showers. Conditions stay mostly bright, though a subtle breeze could offer a quite mild reprieve from the heat. Overnight sees values near 20°C, with only a hint of rain likely during the particularly late hours.
Patchy rain could emerge Friday, yet bursts of sunshine keep spirits lifted, driving daytime readings to around 23°C. Partial cloud cover lingers, though breezes remain extremely modest for most of the afternoon, ensuring dryness. As evening unfolds, temperatures settle near 14°C, with increasingly clear skies promising an overall comfortable evening.
Showers appear more likely Saturday, mixing with occasional cloud patches and pushing daytime highs close to 21°C. Some breezy intervals may arise, though calmer spells will linger for much of the morning. By dusk, temperatures ease near 14°C, and faint drizzle could develop, leaving a gentle dampness in the air.
Cooler conditions unfold Sunday, limiting midday peaks to about 20°C under partly sunny skies. Cloud cover may thicken at times, but breaks of bright weather are still possible. Later, readings slip close to 10°C, and slightly patchy fog might emerge, ensuring occasional damp, misty patches as evening transitions into night.
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