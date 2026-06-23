Sun-drenched skies continue today, Tuesday, June 23, in Tavistock, with temperatures near 31°C. Light breezes and clear air dominate, creating a bright atmosphere from morning until evening. Minimal chance of rain keeps the day calm, making it feel rather warm under the persistent sunshine.
Another sunny outlook is likely tomorrow, with about 32°C. The morning begins gently, building to a toasty afternoon under virtually no cloud cover. Rain looks unlikely, so the air remains dry, and the warmth stays consistent throughout the day. Gentle gusts might stir near midday, maintaining fresh airflow.
Expect further sunshine on Thursday, reaching near 30°C. Early hours may feel fresh, but bright conditions escalate quickly, resulting in a prolonged warm spell. Breezy moments could arise, yet they’re brief and do little to alter the day’s overall sun-filled vibe. Clear skies may prevail into late evening.
Some clouds could roll in on Friday, bringing a partly cloudy sky with about 22°C. Early mist might appear, but it should lift, revealing sunny spells. Light wind could surface occasionally, though extended moments of blue sky are anticipated. A sporadic breeze may develop, but heavy rain is not expected.
This weekend sees a dip in temperature, with Saturday topping out near 20°C and patches of rain cropping up. Cloud cover is likely, though breaks for clearer conditions may happen. A cooler breeze could appear later, making the afternoon feel markedly milder. Sunshine might peek through, but showers can linger. Occasional drizzle may emerge, but widespread downpours are not anticipated.
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