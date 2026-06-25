Today (Thursday, June 25) in Tavistock brings patchy rain nearby, paired with highs near 30°C and lows about 20°C. It’s set to be hot, with occasional breezes drifting through. Skies might brighten at times, but a few raindrops could break the warmth toward late afternoon. Humidity may be slightly elevated, adding a bit of heaviness to the air.
Tomorrow stays bright, offering mostly sunshine with a top figure near 24°C, dipping to about 15°C during the evening. Conditions remain pretty calm, though a minor chance of drizzle lingers. It’s still comfortable, though clouds might gather briefly before clearing again. Quick changes may arrive later.
This weekend begins with Saturday’s patchy rain potential and peak readings near 23°C, while nights settle close to 15°C. Intermittent cloud cover is likely, creating a variable environment. Gentle winds may accompany any passing shower, keeping conditions relatively mild. Hints of sunshine could break through at intervals.
Sunday sees cooler figures near 19°C, with occasional rain spells possible through the day. Skies may turn grey at times, heightening the chance of scattered showers. Conditions might feel fresher, and nighttime readings could hover near 9°C. Brief calm periods could appear between showers. Expect a noticeable drop once evening settles in.
Monday sees patchy rain with daytime peaks about 20°C. Overnight lows could slip near 8°C, marking a clear step down from recent warmth. Less cloud coverage is possible, though passing showers remain on the table. Conditions remain mixed, reflecting a changing pattern. Gentle breezes may drift across.
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