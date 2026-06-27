Today, Saturday, June 27, will be breezy with patchy rain around Tavistock and temperatures near 22°C. Mornings are looking mild, with lows about 14°C, and only light rain expected later. Skies could break up for some brighter spells, keeping conditions comfortable throughout the day.

Tomorrow should feel slightly cooler with highs about 20°C. Early fog might clear into patchy rain, but conditions improve into the afternoon. Nights could drop to near 9°C, so expect a noticeable dip in the late hours.

The next day sees patchy rain lingering, with daytime figures near 21°C. Overnight levels hover around 8°C, keeping things fresh. Occasional sunny breaks could appear, offering brief warmth in the afternoon.

Tuesday maintains a similar trend, reaching about 20°C by mid-afternoon. Patchy rain remains possible, but clearer periods may emerge. Nights will likely dip to near 10°C, delivering a cooler feel after dusk.

Midweek looks a tad warmer with temperatures about 22°C. Lower readings hover near 10°C overnight. Skies might stay bright, with only a slight rain risk. This stretch of weather signals a mild pattern continuing for the rest of the week.

Thursday and beyond might stay settled, with occasional patchy rain but mostly mild conditions. Afternoon highs could remain near 21°C, while nights stay about 11°C. This continued outlook suggests stable weather across the region, with no major changes on the horizon. Sunny spells should still grace late-day hours whenever clouds part. Winds should remain gentle through that period, maintaining generally comfortable conditions overall and minimal disruptions.

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