It's a warm start to the day across Tavistock and the surrounding countryside, with the sun shining brightly in the sky. As the morning progresses, the temperature will rise to a high of around 22°C, making it a great day to get outdoors and enjoy the fresh air. With a gentle breeze blowing, it will feel comfortable, even in the warmer moments.
As the day wears on, there is a chance of patchy rain, so it's worth being prepared with a light jacket or umbrella. However, the rain is not expected to be heavy, and the sun should still be visible at times. The breeze will continue to blow gently, making it a pleasant day to be outside.
In the evening, the temperature will dip to a low of around 19°C, making it a good idea to bring a layer if you're planning on being out and about. The skies will remain mostly clear, with just a few clouds drifting across the moon. It will be a peaceful night, with the gentle breeze continuing to blow.
Overall, it's shaping up to be a lovely day in Tavistock, with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures. Just be sure to keep an eye on the skies, as there is a chance of patchy rain at times. (Weather data provided by the Met Office)