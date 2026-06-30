Today, Tuesday, June 30, sets a cloudy tone with patchy rain drifting across the region in the early hours. Afternoon skies remain overcast, though any rain is expected to be brief. Temperatures near 19°C will hover throughout the day, while nighttime lows about 11°C bring a hint of coolness.
Tomorrow brightens considerably, delivering sunny spells and mild breezes that replace today’s cloudier weather. In Tavistock, the morning may start clear, then shift to vibrant sunshine by midday. With temperatures about 21°C, conditions should stay inviting from late morning into the afternoon, while slight high-level clouds add only a gentle shade.
Thursday continues the warming trend, featuring abundant sunshine throughout much of the daytime. Early hours might feel slightly crisp, but highs near 21°C ensure a pleasant midday, and any passing clouds should remain light. Lows about 10°C follow in the evening, giving a comfortable close to a bright and mostly clear day.
Friday sees even more golden skies, nudging afternoon temperatures up to nearly 23°C. Morning conditions are expected to be calm, offering a mild start that quickly warms. Rain remains unlikely, as few clouds drift overhead, enabling a sunny forecast that fans of warm weather will appreciate. Evening settles with gentle breezes and a cosy feel.
This weekend promises a real lift, as Saturday ascends to about 26°C under radiant sunshine. A gentle breeze may develop later, but clear skies dominate from morning onward. No sign of rain interrupts the bright conditions, ensuring a warm close to the week.
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