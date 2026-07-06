It's a warm start to the week across Tavistock and the nearby villages, with a sunny day expected on Monday. The temperature will reach a high of around 28°C, feeling more like 26°C, making it a great day to get outdoors and enjoy the sunshine.
With only a gentle breeze blowing, it will be a comfortable day for those out and about, with little chance of rain to spoil the fun. The precipitation probability is low, at just 5%, so there's no need to worry about carrying an umbrella.
As the day wears on, the sunshine will continue to shine down, with the UV index expected to be high. Don't forget to pack some sun protection, such as sunscreen and a hat, to make the most of the sunny weather.
As the evening draws in, the temperature will dip to a low of around 14°C, so it's worth having a light layer to hand. The overnight period will be calm and clear, with a gentle breeze continuing to blow. (Weather data provided by the Met Office)