Overcast skies dominate the weather in Tavistock and the surrounding area on Tuesday, with a gentle breeze blowing from the west. The temperature will reach a high of around 26°C, feeling more like 24°C due to the cloud cover. With minimal rain expected, it's a good day to get outdoors and enjoy the fresh air, although you may want to pack a light layer for later in the day.
As the day progresses, the overcast conditions will persist, with the sun struggling to break through the clouds. Despite this, it will still feel warm, especially in sheltered spots. The wind will remain light, making it a pleasant day for a walk or bike ride in the countryside surrounding Tavistock.
As we head into the evening, the temperature will dip to a low of around 18°C, with the cloud cover helping to keep things relatively mild. It's a good idea to make the most of the dry weather, as the outlook for the rest of the week is uncertain. For now, though, Tavistock can enjoy a dry and relatively warm Tuesday.
Looking ahead to the overnight period, the cloud cover will continue to dominate, with a low of around 18°C expected. The UV outlook is moderate, so be sure to pack some sun protection if you're planning on spending time outdoors during the day. With little chance of rain, it's a great opportunity to get out and enjoy the local scenery.