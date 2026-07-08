Mist hangs over Tavistock and the surrounding area today, with a gentle breeze blowing at a pace that will barely rustle the leaves. As the day warms up, the temperature will reach a high of around 29°C, feeling more like 27°C due to the misty conditions. It's a good idea to wear light, breathable clothing to stay comfortable in the warm mist.
Through the morning, the mist will persist, with little chance of rain - just a minimal amount possible. As the day progresses, the mist may start to clear slightly, but it will still be a relatively calm and peaceful day. The gentle breeze will be a welcome accompaniment to the warm temperatures, making it a pleasant day to be outdoors.
As the evening approaches, the temperature will begin to dip, reaching a low of around 14°C overnight. The mist may return, bringing a cool and damp feel to the air. It's a good idea to pack a light layer for the evening, just in case. The UV outlook is relatively low, so there's no need to worry about sun protection today.
Overall, it's a warm and misty day in Tavistock, with plenty of opportunities to enjoy the outdoors. Just be sure to pack a light layer for the evening, and you'll be all set for a comfortable day out.