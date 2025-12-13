Today, Saturday, December 13, in Tavistock is forecasted to bring bright sunshine with temperatures near 10°C. Dry conditions hold throughout the day, and winds stay light. Skies remain mostly clear into the evening, allowing temperatures to dip to about 4°C. No significant rain is expected, making for calm weather overall.
This weekend sees patchy rain creeping in, boosting daytime highs to about 11°C. Brief showers may pop up through the afternoon, though heavier bursts remain possible after sundown. Gusty conditions could develop, but nothing too intense is anticipated. Nighttime values stay near 8°C, with still light drizzle drifting through there.
The new week on Monday offers consistent rain throughout the day, raising temperatures near 11°C. Showers persist into the evening, keeping conditions damp. Gusts might pick up, but persistent downpours remain the main feature. Overnight lows hover around 8°C, maintaining a mild yet soggy setting. Winds stay moderate but steady.
Tuesday welcomes overcast skies without rain, allowing daytime values to rise close to 9°C. Conditions look dry, offering a calmer break from showers. Later, clearer spells might appear, dropping overnight figures to about 3°C. Breezes remain gentle, promoting a more settled mood than earlier days. And no unsettled conditions arise.
Wednesday brings a return of patchy rain, lifting midday peaks to about 10°C. Periods of moderate downpours may often roll through, accompanied by quite notable gusts. By late evening, heavier rain could persist, pushing nighttime readings near 10°C. The rest of the week should remain changeable, with unsettled spells likely.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.