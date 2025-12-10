Today, Wednesday, December 10, sees patchy rain in Tavistock with occasional cloud cover overhead. Temperatures near 11°C through the afternoon dip to about 7°C overnight. Winds stay moderate, and mild breezes might appear early evening. Local forecast suggests steady conditions, so keep an eye on changing rain patterns for accurate weather updates.
Tomorrow brings quite more patchy rain and a few heavier spells. Afternoon highs about 11°C contrast with lows near 8°C. Clouds dominate the sky, but occasional brighter intervals may break through. Weather updates indicate mostly continuing damp conditions, so rainy spells are likely to remain part of the local forecast.
Friday sees cooler conditions with temperatures near 10°C during the day and dipping to about 5°C overnight. Persistent cloud cover remains, and some scattered rain could pop up intermittently. Occasional sunshine might peek through slightly at times, though it’s generally unsettled. This local forecast suggests cautious steps for rain showers.
Saturday starts dry in some spots, but patchy rain soon returns. Daytime readings hover near 11°C, dropping to about 5°C by late evening. Occasional sunshine is briefly possible, yet light drizzle could linger. Overall, the local forecast looks rather mixed, with conditions shifting quickly under passing clouds and intermittent weather changes.
This weekend sees heavier rain Sunday with downpours expected at times. Highs reach about 12°C, while overnight values stay near 11°C. Gusty winds add to the unsettled feel, and cloud cover remains thick. Weather updates highlight persistent rainfall, so heavier showers may dominate much of the day.
