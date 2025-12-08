Today is Monday, December 8 in Tavistock with moderate rain dominating the local weather. Skies look cloudy from morning to evening, bringing steady showers that keep everything damp. Temperatures near 12°C ensure mild conditions despite the downpours. Brief lulls are possible, but overall, the forecast points to a rainy day.
Tomorrow, Tuesday, continues the unsettled weather with moderate rain persisting through early hours. Breaks in the rain might bring cloudy spells, but drizzle remains likely off and on. Temperatures about 14°C keep the air feeling relatively mild. By evening, a slight drop in showers could signal a calmer pattern tonight.
Wednesday ushers in patchy rain for much of the day, though occasional sunny intervals may appear. Showers should taper at times, allowing brief glimpses of brighter skies. Temperatures near 11°C stay comfortable, aligning with the mild daily forecast. By late afternoon, the local weather overall looks less soggy than earlier.
Thursday remains somewhat wet, with more patchy rain returning and occasional cloudy stretches. Brief spells of drizzle might interrupt any drier moments, keeping umbrellas busy. Temperatures about 11°C reflect a milder trend. Late-day skies could turn grey once again, suggesting limited breaks in what looks like an overall damp forecast.
Friday wraps up the week with moderate rain once more, bringing persistent showers across the region. Intervals of light drizzle may break up heavier bursts, but clear skies seem unlikely. Temperatures near 10°C keep conditions on the cool side. This final day sets the tone for a rather wet week.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.