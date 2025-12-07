Today in Tavistock, Sunday, December 7, brings moderate rain through much of the day, with temperatures near 14°C and lows about 10°C. Steady showers mix with lighter drizzles into the afternoon, while occasional breaks might appear. Cloudy skies dominate by evening, though rain remains possible. Further unsettled conditions remain likely.
Tomorrow brings further wet conditions, featuring moderate rain and breezes picking up later. Temperatures hover near 11°C, dipping to about 10°C overnight. Occasional lighter showers might appear, but the day stays damp overall. Evening clouds remain thick, keeping a chance of rain in the forecast. Slight drying could emerge briefly.
Expect more unsettled weather Tuesday, with moderate rain persisting and occasional drizzle. Temperatures near 14°C offer a milder edge, though gusts could be strong. Showers may transition to lighter spells by late afternoon, yet cloud cover holds. Overnight lows dip near 10°C, keeping conditions mild. Periodic drizzle might linger elsewhere.
Wednesday improves with partly cloudy skies and fewer showers. Temperatures reach about 11°C, while nights cool to near 6°C. Some mist could form by evening, but rainfall chances stay minimal. Sunny spells may appear later, bringing a break from earlier rain. A calmer period follows. Warmer intervals seem unlikely, however.
Thursday sees patchy rain returning and a modest chance of cloud breaks. Temperatures peak near 10°C, with evening lows about 6°C. Rainfall might intensify briefly later on, bringing a few heavier bursts. The rest of the week should remain mixed, featuring showers and partial clearing. Cooler starts are possible overnight.
This article was automatically generated
