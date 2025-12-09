This weekend opens with Saturday bringing temperatures near 10°C and lows about 5°C. Patchy rain is likely, although occasional sunshine might break through. Overcast conditions could linger into midday, and breezy gusts may intensify later. Showers might come in short bursts, but extended downpours seem limited. Fog could develop if winds drop overnight, adding to the damp feel. Overall, expect a classic mix of unsettled weather, with quick weather changes and moderate wind shaping the day and blending drizzle with brighter intervals.