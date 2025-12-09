Today, Tuesday, December 9 delivers a wet weather update, featuring heavy rain and strong winds sweeping through Tavistock. Morning conditions begin damp, gradually intensifying towards midday. Temperatures near 13°C, dipping to about 9°C by nighttime. Spells of consistent rain are possible, so expect a rather soggy day.
Tomorrow’s forecast brings patchy rain, though occasional dry periods might briefly brighten the skies. Maximum values approach 11°C, while minimums settle near 6°C. Light drizzle could linger, but thunder or snow is unlikely. Wind speeds should remain gentler than today.
Thursday’s weather update leans grey with more patchy rain possible. Afternoon conditions hover near 11°C, dropping to about 6°C overnight. Breezes persist at moderate levels, occasionally stirring up brief showers. Extended clear spells seem limited, but overall intensity stays modest.
Friday’s forecast sees a subtle shift toward cooler air, with highs reaching near 10°C and lows about 6°C. Patchy rain remains on the radar, though brighter spells may surface at times. Clouds likely dominate by evening, finishing the day relatively damp.
This weekend opens with Saturday bringing temperatures near 10°C and lows about 5°C. Patchy rain is likely, although occasional sunshine might break through. Overcast conditions could linger into midday, and breezy gusts may intensify later. Showers might come in short bursts, but extended downpours seem limited. Fog could develop if winds drop overnight, adding to the damp feel. Overall, expect a classic mix of unsettled weather, with quick weather changes and moderate wind shaping the day and blending drizzle with brighter intervals.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.