In Tavistock, today, Friday, December 19, brings patchy rain through the morning and occasional sunshine later. Temperatures near 10°C should stay comfortable, with a gentle breeze that may reach near 12 mph. Rain remains light, but brief bursts could pop up before skies clear slightly by evening. Lows sit about 6°C.
Tomorrow appears windy as gusts approach 24 mph, bringing moderate rain for much of the day. Temperatures about 9°C prevail, rising from near 6°C in early hours. Morning showers could intensify toward midday, though a break in the clouds might emerge occasionally. Damp conditions are likely throughout, keeping the air rather moist.
This weekend continues on Sunday with persistent showers and temperatures near 8°C. Early periods may see drizzle, while occasional heavier downpours could develop later. Winds drop compared to tomorrow, hovering near 13 mph, so gusts feel less intense. Lows rest near 2°C overnight, meaning cooler times after sundown. Patchy cloud may linger into the evening.
Cooler conditions return on Monday, with occasional light rain possible and maximum winds near 9 mph. Temperatures about 8°C offer mild daytime levels, while the morning starts near 2°C. Clouds may shift throughout the afternoon, allowing brief glimpses of sunshine. Evening sees a drop in temperatures, settling near 3°C before midnight.
Tuesday stays mostly dry, though clouds remain likely. Winds could reach near 17 mph at times, but rain risk stays low. Daytime temperatures hover about 7°C, while nights slip near 2°C. Overcast skies may thin slightly, sometimes revealing brief clear spells.
