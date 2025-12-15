Today, Monday, December 15, will bring heavy rain with temperatures near 10°C. In Tavistock, showers are steady from early hours through late evening, keeping skies grey. Conditions stay very damp all day, with occasional brief lulls before returning rain. Evening remains wet, and temperatures hover about 9°C overnight.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain nearby, with daytime temperatures near 9°C. Skies may turn cloudy in the morning, then brighten slightly by afternoon. Moisture remains in the air, though heavy downpours look less likely. Cooler nighttime readings drop about 3°C, bringing clearer conditions late into the night. Breezes stay moderate.
Wednesday offers brief sunny breaks in the morning with light rain returning by afternoon. Maximum readings sit about 10°C, and occasional drizzle could linger into the evening. Cloud cover stays moderate, but breaks are possible. Overnight conditions dip to around 2°C, though snow is not expected. Winds may pick up.
Thursday sees heavier rain again, with temperatures hovering around 11°C at peak. Morning hours begin cloudy, followed by persistent downpours through midday. Later, conditions remain unsettled, with gusty winds and more rain into the evening. Nighttime levels drop near 8°C, keeping damp weather in place. Brief lulls might occur sporadically.
Friday features patchy rain and some clearer spells. Daytime readings reach about 8°C, with scattered drizzle during early hours. Afternoon skies could turn sunnier, though brief showers might reappear. By evening, temperatures settle about 5°C, and clouds thin out, hinting at a calmer end to the week. Occasional light breezes may pass through.
