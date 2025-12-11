Next week rounds off the forecast period with moderate rain arriving on Monday, while temperatures around 11°C keep conditions cool. Overcast skies prevail, and drizzle may continue sporadically through midday. Occasional breezes add to the damp feel, ensuring a grey start to the week in Tavistock. Winds should remain mild, though patches of heavier rain might develop by late afternoon. Clear spells are unlikely, and nighttime conditions could remain damp. Nighttime temperatures should hover near 9°C, maintaining the cloudy trend.