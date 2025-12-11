Today, Thursday, December 11, brings persistent patchy rain with temperatures near 12°C. Expect drizzle for much of the day, accompanied by moderate wind gusts that could pick up in the late afternoon. Clouds remain thick, and the evening should stay damp.
Tomorrow is tipped to be cooler, with frequent morning rain likely to linger before easing slightly toward midday. Temperatures about 10°C mean a fresh feel, though skies might brighten by late afternoon. Breezes stay moderate, creating a cool atmosphere.
This weekend begins with unsettled weather on Saturday, featuring patchy rain in the morning and heavier bursts possible into the afternoon. Temperatures near 12°C keep things mild, but brisk winds may accompany those showers. Overnight conditions remain cloudy, and drizzle could persist through late evening.
Sunday could feel especially soggy due to a steady onslaught of heavier rain and gusty breezes. Temperatures about 13°C are still comfortable, yet persistent downpours might dominate much of the day. Late afternoon may bring brief lulls, though showers are likely to return by nightfall.
Next week rounds off the forecast period with moderate rain arriving on Monday, while temperatures around 11°C keep conditions cool. Overcast skies prevail, and drizzle may continue sporadically through midday. Occasional breezes add to the damp feel, ensuring a grey start to the week in Tavistock. Winds should remain mild, though patches of heavier rain might develop by late afternoon. Clear spells are unlikely, and nighttime conditions could remain damp. Nighttime temperatures should hover near 9°C, maintaining the cloudy trend.
This article was automatically generated
