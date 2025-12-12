Today, Friday, December 12, in Tavistock sees patchy rain lingering from dawn until mid-morning. Skies appear partially cloudy by lunchtime, with brief breaks of sun possible before turning overcast again late in the day. Temperatures reach about 10°C, dipping to near 5°C after dark. Some drizzle may persist in isolated spots, though conditions should remain mostly cloudy through the night.
Tomorrow stays bright under clear skies for much of the morning and afternoon. Conditions stay dry with abundant sunshine, and temperatures peak about 10°C, dropping to near 3°C overnight. No significant rain is likely, making it ideal for a crisp, clear evening. Light breezes may move through, though skies remain mostly cloudless well into the night.
Sunday might bring occasional light rain by midday. Early hours remain partly cloudy, introducing scattered cloud cover that gradually thickens during lunchtime. Temperatures hover near 11°C, and minimal cooling occurs after sunset, staying about 7°C. A few passing showers could arrive later, though they are expected to ease before midnight, leaving a mild and slightly damp evening behind.
Monday sees moderate rain on and off, especially through late morning and afternoon. Skies look grey, with a high near 12°C and evening values about 10°C. Intermittent downpours keep conditions soggy, though lighter moments may appear sporadically. Overnight hours stay cloudy, with showers to persist.
Tuesday features cooler weather with scattered clouds and possible rain by afternoon. Temperatures reach about 9°C, then dip near 4°C after dusk. Drizzle may linger, but clearer spells are expected overnight.
