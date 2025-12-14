Today, Sunday, December 14, in Tavistock stays mostly cloudy with passing showers. Temperatures near 11°C bring mild conditions, accompanied by moderate breezes. Morning skies look partly clear, but patchy rain develops by midday. Late evening might see heavier spells later, though a few breaks in the clouds could still occur.
Tomorrow, Monday, continues with heavy rain. Stormy bursts dominate from morning to night. Temperatures about 11°C keep conditions mild, though strong winds intensify the downpours. Clouds linger through midday, delivering steady rainfall. After sunset, persistent showers remain likely, leaving little chance for any extended dry intervals throughout the late evening.
The next day, Tuesday, shifts to lighter conditions with only occasional rain. Temperatures near 9°C bring a cooler feel, though skies brighten slightly. Intermittent clouds hover in the afternoon, but showers are fewer compared to previous days. Evening remains calm, offering patchy cloud cover and a brief respite from downpours.
Another day, Wednesday, sees a gentle rise in temperatures near 10°C. Patchy rain lingers in places, though heavier bursts look less frequent. Morning might start crisp, but cloud cover soon thickens. Afternoon conditions remain fairly grey, with possible drizzle. Evening could potentially bring light rain again, keeping skies mostly overcast.
Later in the week, Thursday, continues with unsettled skies. Temperatures about 11°C hold steady, accompanied by strong winds. Showers dominate throughout the day, occasionally turning moderate. Afternoon gusts could intensify, bringing brief heavier rain. Evening remains windy, with cloud cover persisting and pockets of drizzle gently scattering across the area.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.