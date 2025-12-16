Today (Tuesday, December 16) starts grey with patchy drizzle early on. Conditions remain cloudy by midday, with temperatures near 9°C and a gentle breeze. Toward evening, skies become clearer, offering a mild end to the day. Winds remain light, offering a calm atmosphere for much of the afternoon despite occasional grey spells.
Tomorrow sees heavier rain moving in, delivering a lively local forecast for those following the weather forecast. Temperatures about 10°C, accompanied by stronger gusts, mean a brisk but comfortable day. Expect persistent showers, but occasional breaks are possible. Rainfall may intensify by midday, ensuring drivers and pedestrians experience a definite damp journey.
Thursday features moderate rain lasting through much of the morning, with lighter spells into midday. Temperatures hover near 10°C, keeping the daily outlook relatively mild. Live weather updates remain focused on scattered showers, so conditions will look damp. Cloud coverage remains thick in places, reducing direct sunlight. However, some brief midday bright spots could appear.
Friday looks brighter initially, with a brief glimpse of sun before a few scattered showers roll through by mid-afternoon. Temperatures around 9°C keep things slightly cooler overall, though not unpleasant. Clouds could thicken later, maintaining a changeable vibe. Any lingering clouds are likely to drift by evening, allowing a subtle glimpse of starlight. Keep an eye on extra bursts of drizzle late in the day.
This weekend brings unsettled skies. Saturday delivers moderate rain and gustier winds, with temperatures about 9°C. Showers continue on and off. Conditions remain breezy in Tavistock.
This article was automatically generated
