Today, Wednesday, December 17, in Tavistock moderate rain arrives early and persists through most of the day. Temperatures climb near 11°C, with lows about 3°C. Occasional heavier showers may briefly strike midday, though the rain remains fairly steady. Gusty winds create a cooler feel, leaving conditions damp throughout.
Tomorrow brings heavy rain from dawn to late evening. Highs reach near 11°C, while lows sit about 7°C. Downpours intensify through midday, with the potential for strong gusts. Showers persist well past dusk, making for another blustery day overall. Evening conditions ease slightly but remain mostly wet.
Friday sees patchy rain early on, with minimal total rainfall expected. Temperatures hover near 9°C, dropping to about 5°C at night. Short-lived sunny spells might appear before afternoon cloudiness returns. Lower wind speeds give a calmer feel, though drizzle could still sneak in during late evening.
Saturday keeps moderate rain in the picture for much of the day. Daytime highs rest near 10°C, with lows about 6°C. Repeated downpours are likely in the afternoon, accompanied by stronger gusts. Conditions remain unsettled into the night, marking the start of this weekend on a damp note.
Sunday appears cooler with peak readings near 8°C and lows about 4°C. Patchy rain could show up in the morning, though drier spells are possible afterward. Some late sun may emerge, but overcast periods linger. Conditions stay relatively unsettled, continuing the damp theme for the latter part of the week. Short breaks in the clouds allow for a glimpse of sunshine.
This article was automatically generated
