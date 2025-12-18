Today, Thursday, December 18, in Tavistock sees moderate rain, with temperatures about 10°C and occasional heavy spells. Mornings start cloudy, followed by misty conditions before sunrise. By midday, rainfall intensifies, then eases slightly in the afternoon. Evening brings clearer skies, but damp patches linger. Winds reach moderate levels later on.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain near 9°C, with partial cloud cover during midday. Drizzle may appear early, clearing for a brighter spell by afternoon. Occasional raindrops return towards late evening. Overall, a mild day but still prone to scattered showers, though some breaks of sunshine are expected. Light winds persist throughout.
This weekend starts with heavier downpours on Saturday, offering temperatures near 9°C and gusty conditions. Morning rain gradually transitions to light showers before lunchtime. Occasional drizzle persists through midday, and moderate rain builds again in the evening. Overnight, damp conditions stay, making it a rather wet start to the weekend.
Another day sees moderate rain, with temperatures about 9°C on Sunday. Morning drizzle is likely, followed by scattered downpours later. Those showers could linger into the afternoon, creating a soggy atmosphere. Evening remains unsettled as light showers push through, though dry spells are possible. Conditions stay breezy into the night.
Further ahead looks mostly cloudy, with temperatures near 9°C on Monday. Fog could appear early, then give way to overcast skies by late morning. Little to no rain is expected, bringing drier daytime periods. Some occasional patches of mist may develop after sunset, but conditions remain stable throughout the day.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.