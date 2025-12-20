Today, Saturday, December 20, looks rainy with moderate downpours likely, especially in the morning. Temperatures near 9°C should accompany a mild breeze, while lows about 6°C keep things cool. Expect damp conditions across many parts, making it a soggy start. Local forecasts point to bursts of heavier showers later.

Tomorrow sees moderate rain persisting, with steady showers likely most of the day. Temperatures about 9°C maintain mild conditions, and overnight lows near 6°C ensure continued dampness. Tavistock may experience periods of lighter drizzle, but clouds remain entrenched, limiting any hints of sunshine between spells of rain.

A calmer shift arrives Monday, though patchy rain still lingers. Temperatures near 10°C feel comfortable compared to recent days, assisted by fairly gentle breezes. With around 3 mm of rain expected, showers taper off in the afternoon, offering brief breaks of dry weather. Overnight lows about 6°C keep conditions mild.

Further improvement appears Tuesday with lower rainfall totals, around 0 mm for much of the day. Temperatures near 10°C maintain a mild feel, though the sky may remain cloudy. Only occasional drizzle is likely, ensuring more comfortable conditions. Later on, lows about 6°C continue that slightly damp undertone overnight.

Overcast conditions linger Wednesday, though rain chances drop to nearly zero. Temperatures near 7°C feel cooler, with the wind picking up at times. Evening lows about 2°C bring a crisp bite to the air, hinting at a chillier stretch. Cloud cover stays dominant, but significant rainfall seems unlikely. Skies might brighten briefly, though gloom lingers.

