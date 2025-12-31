Today, Wednesday, December 31, promises springlike sunshine with temperatures near 5°C by midday and lows about -1°C overnight. Clear and pleasant conditions should last from morning until dusk, offering a peaceful close to the year. Absolutely no rain is expected, so this is a perfect day for crisp winter sunshine.
Tomorrow could bring patchy rain, especially early on, with temperatures about 7°C and a mild start near -1°C. Skies may clear here and there, but light drizzle remains quite possible. Conditions should gradually improve later, though clouds might linger. Expect a gentler breeze compared to recent days, ensuring limited gusts.
Friday looks chillier with mixed rain and sleet on the cards. Temperatures near 5°C may keep some spots wet rather than icy, though lows about -1°C overnight could bring slick conditions quickly. Occasional light snow showers are possible, but any accumulations are likely to be short-lived under brisk northwest winds.
Saturday sees a wintry feel with light snow showers and temperatures near 3°C. Early hours could dip to about -2°C, raising chances of frosty patches. Some moderate flurries may occur, but breaks in the cloud will offer brief brighter spells. Winds remain relatively moderate, adding an extra sharp chill factor.
This weekend in Tavistock continues with Sunday bringing moderate snow and the possibility of lingering fog in some spots. Temperatures near 4°C could keep roads slushy, and overnight lows about -2°C may cause icy stretches. Light rain could mix in later, so conditions remain unsettled and variable through the day.
This article was automatically generated
