Today is Friday, January 30 in Tavistock, and the weather forecast points to moderate rain with consistent downpours. Temperatures near 9°C can be expected, keeping things quite cool. Skies look mostly cloudy with occasional light drizzle into the evening. It’s a damp start, so a soggy day is likely. Breezy gusts may appear later on, enhancing the damp ambiance.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain nearby, with some brighter spells possibly breaking through. Temperatures about 10°C should provide a slightly warmer feel, though some mist may appear in the early hours. Gentle winds could keep clouds overhead, but occasional sunny patches might show later in the day.
Sunday brings patchy rain again, with intervals of misty conditions in the morning. Temperatures near 10°C keep the air mild, and cloudy skies are likely through midday. There might be a few drier phases, but light drizzle could make an appearance during afternoon and evening hours.
Monday looks set for heavy rain, offering a thoroughly wet outlook. Temperatures near 9°C accompany the downpours, and strong breezes may pick up, increasing the likelihood of persistent showers into the night. Clouds should dominate above, ensuring limited opportunities for clearer moments as the afternoon progresses.
Tuesday is forecast for moderate rain, with temperatures about 10°C. Overcast conditions seem probable for large parts of the day, and bursts of drizzle could linger. Misty patches might develop, though a few breaks in the cloud cover are possible. Breezy winds may persist, making for a damp final stretch of the week.
This article was automatically generated
