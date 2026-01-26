Today, Monday, January 26 in Tavistock brings heavy rain and brisk winds. Temperatures near 9°C and overnight lows about 3°C keep conditions cool. Rainfall appears intense, so expect persistent damp weather throughout the day. Clouds remain thick, limiting any sunshine.
Tomorrow continues moderate rain, with temperatures about 9°C and lows near 3°C. Showers could persist through morning and afternoon, making it another wet day. Skies stay grey, and breezes may pick up slightly in exposed spots. Expect little to no bright spells throughout the day.
Wednesday looks set for more moderate rain, although amounts might ease slightly by afternoon. Temperatures about 9°C and lows near 6°C maintain a damp feel. Patchy drizzle may appear on and off, but any clearer break is unlikely to last. Occasional gusts keep conditions breezy through early evening.
Thursday holds steady with more unsettled conditions. Temperatures near 8°C and lows about 5°C accompany spells of light drizzle, especially in the later part of the day. Thick clouds loom overhead, bringing a continued risk of rain into the evening, although intensity may vary. Limited sunshine appears unlikely.
Friday brings moderate rain, with temperatures about 10°C and overnight readings near 6°C. Showers could turn heavier at times before tapering off into the night. This weekend is likely to stay unsettled, featuring occasional drizzle and cloudy skies, so expect further bouts of wet weather. Expect breezy gusts to persist, continuing the pattern of wet spells well into the weekend. Long spells of heavy, particularly thick cloud cover remain probable.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.