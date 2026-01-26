Friday brings moderate rain, with temperatures about 10°C and overnight readings near 6°C. Showers could turn heavier at times before tapering off into the night. This weekend is likely to stay unsettled, featuring occasional drizzle and cloudy skies, so expect further bouts of wet weather. Expect breezy gusts to persist, continuing the pattern of wet spells well into the weekend. Long spells of heavy, particularly thick cloud cover remain probable.