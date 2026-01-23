Today, Friday, January 23, brings heavy rain with temperatures near 7°C. Cloudy skies are likely all morning, leading to showers that may feel occasionally intense at times. The forecast calls for breezy conditions, but the main story is persistent rainfall. In Tavistock, expect a wet day from start to finish.
Tomorrow continues the soggy trend with more heavy downpours and temperatures about 7°C. Early hours begin damp, and that rain lingers throughout daytime. Even as the afternoon rolls on, there’s little sign of dryness. Gusty winds could return as well, occasionally bringing blustery bursts, making the forecast dreary for sunshine.
Sunday shifts to patchy rain, with temperatures close to 6°C, but the wet weather doesn’t vanish completely. Occasional drizzle might appear, though pockets of drier spells could break through. Cloud cover remains in place, keeping skies fairly grey. Despite a slight let-up, showers remain a possibility later in the evening.
Monday brings moderate rain again, pushing temperatures up near 9°C. Early morning could start a bit calmer, yet by midday, steady showers move in. Some stronger gusts may occasionally accompany those bursts of rainfall. Brief breaks are possible, but overall, it’s a damp outlook. The forecast indicates continued unsettled conditions.
Tuesday keeps the rainy theme alive, with temperatures about 6°C. Morning hours could offer short dry intervals, though moderate rain soon returns. Afternoon appears just as unsettled, while evening likely stays damp. This forecast suggests minimal chance of blue skies, wrapping up a wet stretch as the week winds down.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.