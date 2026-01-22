Today, Thursday, January 22, looks rainy with patchy showers drifting in and out throughout the morning. Drizzle could linger by mid-afternoon, though partial clearing might appear towards evening. Temperatures about 9°C should dip to near 3°C overnight, and a light breeze may stir the air intermittently.
Tomorrow brings heavier rain, accompanied by stronger gusts that keep conditions unsettled. Downpours may arrive early, and clouds remain thick. Temperatures near 7°C might slip to about 5°C after sunset. Occasional breaks in rainfall could appear, giving short-lived drier spells in an otherwise wet outlook.
Another wet day on Saturday, with spells of heavy showers dominating. Puddles may form quickly, though there could be brief pauses. Highs hover about 8°C, then slip near 5°C overnight. Skies stay grey, and a brisk breeze ensures a fresh feel throughout much of the day.
A moderate soaking arrives on Sunday, gradually easing to lighter rain by evening. Temperatures about 6°C should fall to near 2°C overnight, while thick clouds persist. Fleeting clearer patches might appear, but the day stays mostly overcast. Moist air lingers, prolonging that persistent sense of drizzle.
A mix of moderate rain appears on Monday, persisting off and on. Temperatures climb to about 11°C, offering a milder feel, while lows settle near 2°C. Cloudy skies remain, and bursts of drizzle may surface. In Tavistock, unsettled patterns continue, hinting that rain could stay around.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.