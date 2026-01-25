Today, Sunday, January 25, brings moderate rain to Tavistock. Temperatures reach about 7°C by midday and slip near 3°C after dark. Early hours may hold patchy drizzle, but steadier rain dominates most of the day. Fresh breezes could make it feel cooler, though conditions ease overnight.
Tomorrow keeps wet conditions in place, with moderate rain still likely. Daytime highs approach about 8°C, while nighttime dips near 3°C. Morning drizzle might give way to heavier showers around midday, maintaining a damp atmosphere. Wind speeds won’t increase significantly, but some gusts could pass through later.
Tuesday sees more rain, though it may be patchy. Temperatures hover near 7°C in the afternoon, falling to about 1°C later on. A few clearer moments are possible, yet showers remain a strong possibility. Brief spells of drier weather might emerge, but expect lingering moisture into the evening.
Wednesday is set for moderate rain once again, with daytime levels around 8°C. Overnight conditions approach near 0°C, hinting at a chilly evening. Gusty winds could move through, adding to the unsettled mood. Periods of light rain might merge into heavier bursts, so brief dryness will be limited.
Thursday offers further rain, with highs about 9°C and lows near 6°C. Showers may shift between light and moderate throughout the day, accompanied by stiff breezes that could pick up speed. Any calm spells are likely short-lived as unsettled weather lingers into the rest of the week, keeping conditions damp overall. Occasional thunder could occur, bringing extra bursts of heavier rain.
This article was automatically generated
