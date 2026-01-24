Today, Saturday, January 24, Tavistock experiences steady rain and a brisk breeze. Temperatures near 9°C, dipping to about 6°C by evening, should keep conditions wet throughout the day. Showers continue into the night, sometimes heavy, but occasional lulls may occur. Low, grey clouds drift gently across quietly in between downpours.
Tomorrow looks similar with moderate rain persisting. Temperatures about 7°C and lows near 3°C might create a chilly feel. Patches of lighter rain are possible, but overall it stays damp. Skies remain overcast, with the possibility of occasional mist in the early morning. Wind remains gentle. Showers linger into evening.
Unsettled weather continues Monday, bringing more rain. Temperatures near 9°C and lows around 5°C keep things mild, though the sky remains grey. Some breaks in the drizzle could surface later, but brief showers are highly likely. Fog may form overnight as moisture builds. Wind picks up slightly. Expect occasional rumbles.
A bit cooler air arrives Tuesday, with temperatures near 8°C and lows about 4°C. Outbreaks of rain stick around, creating damp conditions for most of the day. Occasional drizzly spells might shift to heavier bursts, so a persistent wet pattern remains. The breeze could strengthen late afternoon. Watch for fog.
Colder conditions arrive Wednesday, with temperatures about 4°C and lows near 1°C, bringing a chance of snow mixed with rain. Periods of sleet might occur, especially during the morning. The conditions gradually shift to mistier skies by late afternoon, but damp weather lingers. Colder air continues overnight. Flakes possible later.
This article was automatically generated
