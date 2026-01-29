Today is Thursday, January 29 in Tavistock, and moderate rain sets the tone. Conditions remain cloudy with occasional heavy bursts. Temperatures near 9°C, dropping to about 6°C, keep things on the chilly side. Showers might linger through the evening, along with occasional rumbles of thunder. Expect clear spells between downpours.
Tomorrow remains unsettled, with moderate rain likely again. Temperatures near 8°C, dipping to about 4°C, maintain a cool feel throughout the day. Grey clouds may dominate overhead, and periods of heavier rain could appear. Some short-lived breaks in the cloud are possible, but the damp pattern still holds quite firmly.
Saturday brings a hint of improvement, though patchy rain remains possible. Temperatures near 10°C, falling to about 4°C, feel milder by midday. Early mist might linger, but occasional sunny intervals could brighten the scene. Clouds hover through much of the afternoon, keeping conditions somewhat grey without persistent downpours or gloom.
Sunday looks calmer, with patchy rain appearing in short bursts. Temperatures near 8°C, dropping to about 4°C, keep daytime conditions fresh. Some breaks in the cloud could allow partial sunshine, especially during late morning. The afternoon may stay overcast, though heavy showers seem unlikely to develop with any intensity soon.
Monday returns to a wetter theme, as moderate rain resumes. Temperatures near 9°C and lows about 6°C suggest a mild yet damp day. Cloud cover remains thick, and bursts of steady rain could linger. Occasional lighter patches might occur, but the overall forecast points to continued unsettled conditions well ahead.
This article was automatically generated
