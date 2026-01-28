Today, Wednesday, January 28, in Tavistock brings patchy rain from dawn, occasionally turning into light showers by midday. Temperatures near 9°C might hover until late afternoon, then slide to about 3°C overnight. Scattered clouds could break briefly for a bright spell, though damp conditions remain likely during most daylight hours.
Tomorrow expects moderate rain, with heavier showers lashing through midday and potential breaks later on. Temperatures about 9°C could linger before easing to near 5°C overnight. Occasional gusts may briefly swirl across streets, adding a blustery edge to local weather. Cloud cover remains persistent, but fleeting drier moments are possible.
Friday keeps the wet pattern alive, featuring steady rain and occasional drizzle. Temperatures near 9°C peak early afternoon, then fall to about 4°C. Lighter bursts may slip in later, offering short spells of calmer skies. Breezes remain moderate, ensuring that consistent cloud coverage hovers overhead through much of the day.
This weekend starts with Saturday bringing patchy rain in bursts, but occasional bright intervals might break through. Daytime temperatures about 10°C slip to near 3°C after dark, keeping things cool overnight. Brief downpours may visit at times, yet calmer moments can occur early morning. Winds could pick up towards evening.
Sunday will round off the week with more patchy rain, though sunshine is possible for a few hours. Temperatures near 10°C hold until late afternoon, then ease to about 5°C. Blustery spells might materialise, but lighter breezes could prevail at other times, suggesting a shifting mix of mild, damp conditions.
This article was automatically generated
