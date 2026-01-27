Today, Tuesday, January 27, brings heavy rain in Tavistock, with bursts expected throughout the day and temperatures near 11°C. Conditions stay breezy, so anticipate brisk winds combined with frequent showers. The wet weather pattern remains steady, offering limited sunny spells but consistently damp conditions until later in the evening.
Tomorrow sees more unsettled weather with patchy rain likely and temperatures about 9°C. Skies might brighten briefly, yet light rain showers remain prominent. The breezy feel continues, but rainfall totals appear lower than today, giving a chance for calmer moments later. Occasional clouds break may reveal glimpses of sunshine.
Expect occasional breaks from the rain on Thursday, although patchy showers persist at times, with temperatures near 8°C. Conditions could feel brisk as wind picks up during heavier bursts, keeping the overall atmosphere cool. Clear spells remain brief, but the day should still see moderate damp intervals. Light drizzle may occur briefly.
A showery pattern continues on Friday, with moderate rain dominating and a peak near 10°C. Cloud cover stays extensive, accompanied by a noticeable breeze that adds to the chilly sensation. Short-lived lighter periods could appear occasionally, but a steady downpour looks likely to feature prominently throughout most hours.
This weekend sees a continuation of wet weather on Saturday, with moderate rain expected and temperatures about 10°C. Wind strength may occasionally rise at times, causing blustery spells that maintain a cool feel. Any brief dryness soon yields to more showers, making for another damp day before conditions gradually ease late on.
This article was automatically generated
