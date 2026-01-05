Today, Monday, January 5, sees heavy snow across Tavistock, with flurries sticking around for much of the day. Temperatures near 3°C bring a lingering chill, though sunny breaks might appear later in the afternoon. Evening skies turn mostly clear, but overnight lows about -3°C keep conditions frosty and crisp.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain, with the day brightening at times and temperatures about 6°C. Light showers could fall in the afternoon, offering brief sunny intervals before another round of rain late evening. Overnight levels drop only a bit, maintaining a generally damp and cool atmosphere into the early hours.
Expect moderate rain on Wednesday, with bursts of fog early on and temperatures near 7°C. Skies remain cloudy later, and occasional drizzle persists into nighttime. Some dryness develops briefly in the morning, but overall damp weather dominates the day, keeping everything quite moist and gloomy.
More wet weather arrives Thursday, featuring misty spells and moderate rain through midday. Temperatures about 10°C create a milder feel, although drizzle and light rain become widespread. A few brighter patches might sneak in, but showers persist into the evening, occasionally intensifying and bringing a blustery end to the day, with gusty conditions possible.
Patchy rain continues on Friday, with temperatures near 6°C maintaining a cool setting. Light showers dominate most of the day, occasionally breaking for short periods of drier skies. Conditions stay unsettled heading into late afternoon, and evening hours remain damp, ensuring a thoroughly soggy close. Cloudy intervals might linger overnight, keeping conditions moist.
This article was automatically generated
