Today is Saturday, January 3, featuring light snow showers throughout the early hours. Some heavier flakes could appear at dawn, followed by occasional patchy rain. Temperatures near 4°C will feel crisp, with skies brightening marginally toward late afternoon. In Tavistock, conditions might slightly fluctuate between sleet and brief clearer spells.
Tomorrow brings light freezing rain mixed with some snow patches early in the day. Temperatures about 3°C keep the air cold, while afternoon skies remain mostly cloudy with minimal drizzle. Occasional mist could reduce visibility slightly, but calmer winds should ease any harsh chill by the evening through the night.
The next day sees more light snow showers, with temperatures about 3°C once again. Morning conditions may involve freezing rain turning into soft flurries, creating slick spots on roads. A few brighter interludes might appear midday, though clouds likely dominate. Late afternoon breezes remain gentle, leaving the evening mostly calm.
The following day features heavy snow likely through midday, with temperatures near 2°C. Occasional bursts of moderate flakes could result in rapid accumulations. Intervals of freezing rain may develop, but snow remains the primary weather driver. Conditions gradually ease before dusk, although patches of mist could linger into late night.
This weekend expects lingering mist with temperatures about 2°C, plus some leftover flakes from earlier storms. Morning fog might persist, while overcast skies dominate much of the day. Brief snow showers may still pop up, but heavier bouts appear less likely. Late evening remains dull, rounding off a cold stretch.
