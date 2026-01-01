Today, Thursday, January 1 brings patchy rain and mostly cloudy intervals, with temperatures near 8°C in Tavistock. Some brighter moments might appear around midday, but occasional drizzle remains possible until late afternoon. By evening, conditions turn clearer, leading to overnight lows about 1°C under a calmer sky.
Tomorrow experiences another patchy rain scenario, with temperatures about 5°C during the day and a dip to near -1°C overnight. Light sleet may mix in at times, creating chilly conditions. Some brief clear patches could break through, though snow flurries remain possible in certain areas. Winds feel gentle, but the air stays cold enough for frosty spots by morning.
This weekend starts with moderate or heavy snow showers on Saturday, featuring temperatures about 3°C. Expect patchy conditions and occasional clearing, though snowy spells are likely. Later in the day, the mercury may settle near -2°C, bringing frosty conditions after sunset. Some bursts of sunlight might appear, yet these wintry conditions could linger into the evening.
Sunday remains partly cloudy, providing glimpses of sunshine and maximum temperatures about 4°C. Overnight lows could drop to near -3°C, but a mostly dry forecast keeps any heavy rain away. Some slight showers might occur, though overall conditions look mildly calmer under scattered cloud cover.
Monday sees a chance of light freezing rain with daytime temperatures about 4°C and early lows near -3°C. Sunny spells could brighten the afternoon, though scattered rain may return later. Crisp weather continues into the evening as the forecast leans toward colder nights.
This article was automatically generated
