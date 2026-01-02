Today, Friday, January 2, in Tavistock features patchy rain early on, leading to occasional light snow showers late in the afternoon. Skies remain mostly cloudy, and there’s a fair chance of scattered drizzle through midday. Temperatures peak about 5°C, then ease to near -1°C overnight.
Tomorrow brings a wintry feel with moderate or heavy snow showers across the area. Intervals of patchy rain may appear, creating a blend of wet and snowy conditions. Temperatures hover close to 3°C, dipping about -1°C after dark.
This weekend remains chilly, especially on Sunday, with lingering snow showers and the possibility of light freezing rain. Cloud coverage persists, though occasional breaks might let brief sunshine slip through. Temperatures reach near 4°C, settling about -1°C overnight, maintaining a fairly cold pattern into the evening.
The next day sees patchy moderate snow early on, gradually easing into partly cloudy skies by afternoon. Temperatures climb about 3°C, while overnight lows approach -4°C. Little rain is expected, though a slight chance of sleet can’t be ruled out as conditions shift toward calmer weather.
Another day follows with partly cloudy conditions and limited chances of rain. Afternoon highs near 4°C keep the air crisp, and temperatures about -4°C after sunset maintain a wintry chill. Some patchy clouds may linger, but significant snowfall appears unlikely for now.
This article was automatically generated
