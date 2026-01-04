Today, Sunday, January 4, in Tavistock sees patchy light snow with temperatures near 3°C. Light winds and occasional flurries could appear by afternoon. Evening looks chilly, with values about -1°C and possible snow showers turning briefly to freezing rain. Local weather updates indicate brief breaks in snowfall through the night.
Tomorrow might bring scattered snow showers early, followed by clearer spells and highs about 2°C. Some sunshine is expected around midday before clouds return later. Evening dips close to -3°C under partly cloudy skies. Weather reports hint at minimal additional rainfall, keeping general conditions predominantly dry through the late night.
Another day arrives with mostly sunny skies and temperatures about 4°C. Early hours remain brisk, though the afternoon should feel brighter. Expect minimal chance of rain. Overnight lows hover near -3°C beneath partly cloudy conditions. Forecast suggests stable sunshine around midday, maintaining a pleasant outlook overall through the early evening.
Midweek looks wetter, featuring patchy rain around lunchtime and temperatures close to 8°C. Light drizzle may linger during the afternoon, but occasional drier intervals are possible. Evening remains overcast, dipping near 3°C with mist developing. Forecasters predict slight overnight rainfall, continuing a mildly unsettled stretch of weather through early Thursday.
Next day appears gusty with very frequent rain, reaching temperatures near 9°C by afternoon. Showers may intensify, accompanied by brisk winds, while morning clouds could bring drizzle. Evening remains unsettled, with values about 4°C and lingering mist. This weather pattern might carry into the weekend, indicating further wet spells overall.
This article was automatically generated
