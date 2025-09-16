Tuesday, September 16 brings patchy rain and cloudy intervals in Tavistock. Early mist should clear, giving way to a few brief showers. Conditions remain mild with temperatures near 16°C at their peak and about 12°C overnight. Moisture lingers through the day, but sunny breaks might briefly appear. Forecast looks changeable.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain continuing, but overcast skies could shift to lighter cloud later. Temperatures near 17°C should keep things comfortable, though about 13°C is expected by nightfall. Rain chances remain fairly high, so brief wet spells are likely. Occasional dry intervals may help brighten the afternoon. Forecast remains unsettled.
Thursday’s weather could bring a few drizzle patches early on, with possible breaks in cloud later. Temperatures about 19°C mark the day’s high, while near 15°C emerges overnight. Rain might persist but could ease during midday. Local fog cannot be ruled out, keeping conditions slightly grey at times. Forecast fluctuates.
Friday looks partly cloudy with occasional bouts of warm sunshine. Expect temperatures near 19°C in the afternoon and about 13°C overnight. Fog might linger in some places, but heavier rain seems unlikely. Cloud cover shifts throughout the day, creating moments of brightness. Late evening could feel slightly cooler, yet calm.
This weekend appears cooler with patchy rain during Saturday. Temperatures sit near 16°C in daytime and about 9°C by nighttime. Foggy starts might lead to scattered showers, though some breaks could develop later on. Breezes pick up slightly, hinting at brisk conditions without extreme gusts. Expect variable skies throughout now.
This article was automatically generated
