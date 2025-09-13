Today, Saturday, September 13, brings patchy rain with breezy conditions and temperatures near 16°C at their peak. Skies could start a bit misty, and there might be some clearing later on. Minimum values hover about 8°C once the sun goes down. Winds can be gusty, making some moments soggy, though a few dry spells may appear.
Tomorrow continues this weekend’s unsettled trend with moderate rain and possibly stronger winds, pushing highs about 17°C. Early morning sees temperatures near 7°C, so expect a cool start before heavier showers roll in. Rainfall could intensify at times, and gusty breezes might persist, though lighter patches could offer brief breaks.
Patchy rain arrives on Monday, with daytime temperatures hovering about 16°C. Morning hours feel mild near 12°C, although breezes could pick up, bringing a few bursts of rain through the afternoon. Showers may come and go, though calmer intervals may appear. Light wind gusts might develop, but no intense storms are expected.
Moderate rain continues on Tuesday, as clouds gather and push temperatures to near 16°C again. Chilly moments linger around 11°C in the early hours, with light showers likely to persist and create a damp atmosphere. Drizzle could linger into midday, while occasional breaks might bring a glimpse of sunshine. Robust breezes keep the air brisk, yet not too harsh.
A mix of clouds and light rain appears on Wednesday, with temperatures about 17°C by midday. Overnight values dip near 12°C, suggesting brief cool spells. Tavistock might see drizzle, though some brighter moments.
This article was automatically generated
