Today is Friday, September 12 in Tavistock, bringing moderate rain through much of the day. Conditions look grey, with temperatures near 15°C and lows about 9°C. There might be brief lighter spells, but rain is expected to linger into the evening. Cloud coverage looks limiting any bright intervals. Winds remain.
Tomorrow is set for more unsettled skies. Moderate showers could appear again, though a few drier interludes may break up the downpours. Temperatures near 15°C and lows about 9°C keep the air fresh. Any respite from the wet weather might be short-lived. Winds could pick up enhancing the unsettled atmosphere.
This weekend sees moderate rain returning. Conditions might feel milder, with highs near 18°C and lows about 8°C. Though skies could attempt a few breaks, showers remain likely. Gusty conditions are possible, lending a breezy feel to the day. Clouds may thicken at times, adding extra grey to the scene.
A new week keeping the unsettled pattern, with patchy rain likely. Temperatures near 16°C and lows about 13°C bring a touch. A stint of partial cloud coverage could surface, helping break up the damp weather. Drier spells may hold on into the evening. Skies might brighten, though drizzle remains possible.
Another day continues the mixed forecast, with patchy rain in parts of the afternoon. Highs hover near 16°C, while lows rest about 11°C overnight. Partly cloudy skies may appear, offering intervals of better visibility. Any lingering dampness should taper off before nightfall. Lighter winds may create moments between the showers.
