Today, Wednesday, September 10, in Tavistock begins with early mist, leading to intermittent rain through the day. Conditions remain mostly damp, with a few brighter spells possible in the afternoon. Temperatures about 11°C at sunrise will climb near 17°C, so expect mild air despite the showers. Winds stay gentle.
Tomorrow looks similarly unsettled, with patchy rain sticking around for much of the day. Temperatures hover near 10°C early on, rising to about 15°C later. Showers could be heavier at midday, making for persistent damp conditions. Occasional breaks in the cloud might offer brief drier periods. Winds may pick up.
Friday promises moderate rainfall, with scattered showers rolling in. Temperatures near 9°C at dawn gradually reach about 16°C, maintaining a cool feel throughout. Light drizzle may linger into the afternoon, so expect a fair chance of rain sticking around. The day remains overcast with limited sunny spells. Expect occasional gusts.
Saturday sees more patchy rain nearby, particularly during the morning. Temperatures about 9°C will warm near 16°C, though frequent showers are likely. Occasional breaks could appear, but conditions remain mostly grey. Lighter rain in some areas may give way to a few drier intervals later in the day. Winds stay steady.
Sunday heads into moderate rainfall, with morning drizzle turning heavier by midday. Temperatures hover near 9°C at sunrise, then peak about 18°C in the afternoon. Showers persist, and breezy winds might accompany these wet spells. Brief lulls are possible, yet rain is set to dominate. Stronger breezes still expected late.
